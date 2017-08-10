Today San Francisco-based Pacific Union International formally announced its intent to merge with Partners Trust, an independent luxury brokerage with more than 240 associates in the Los Angeles area. The merger is expected to close next week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is the second L.A.-market merger for Pacific Union in the last eight months, following its December 2016 consolidation with Beverly Hills-based John Aaroe Group. Together with Fidelity National Financial, Pacific Union also has a controlling interest in L.A.'s Gibson International and in 2015 scooped up San Francisco-based The Mark Company, illustrating the independent heavyweight's trajectory in joining forces with sizzling boutiques that serve the hottest markets in the Golden State. CEO Mark McLaughlin signaled there is more to come as the company builds its presence in the California and creates what he calls "the real estate firm of the future." The merger creates the largest independent ...