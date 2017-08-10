Short on listings or short on value? Reframing low inventory

SAN FRANCISCO -- We are in the midst of the worst home listings shortage in 20 years, but if you're an agent struggling to claim what's available, it might be time to better leverage your market knowledge and re-evaluate your value proposition. That was a key takeaway from an Inman Connect session today featuring realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale, Joe Rand of BHGRE Rand Realty, Inman's Amber Taufen and Gary Gold of Hilton and Hyland. Together these panelists dug into real estate's well-known inventory problem and how real estate agents and brokers should be reacting to it. Inventory drought driven by the sell side Valerie Garcia Moderator Valerie Garcia started by asking Taufen, who wrote about the inventory shortage in May, about what she understood to be the driving forces of these current market conditions. While low unemployment and a strong economy explain why buyers are boosting demand, a number of factors are shrinking supply on the sell side, Taufen expla...