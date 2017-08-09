SAN FRANCISCO — A glistening envelope sliced open reveals a beautiful card featuring calligraphy, layers of color and a warm message. That moment can be delivered with a well-crafted invitation sent via snail mail.

But a new company on the real estate scene — Modern Stamp — aims to emulate that entire experience with the convenience, tracking and scale that only a digital product can provide.

Today Modern Stamp, operated by Punchbowl (a provider of digital solutions for events and celebrations), launched with gusto at Inman Connect.

The freshly launched offering blends digital, branded invitations with advanced RSVP-tracking for real estate professionals promoting any kind of event, namely open houses, homebuyer workshops, client appreciation events, holiday parties and more.

Features of Modern Stamp include:

Hundreds of digital invitation templates

The ability to customize invitations with photos and logos

Invitation sharing via email, Facebook, and Twitter

Quick, easy, and secure contact management

RSVP tracking and communication with attendees

Help Center and dedicated customer support specialists

Customers purchasing digital invites through Modern Stamp pay as they go on a “per-stamp” (or per-invite) basis. In other words, for every one invite, you need a stamp, just like regular mail.

The invites can be purchased in bundles of, for example, 20, 50 or 75 events up to 200 or more. Unused stamps are saved and can go toward a customer’s next batch of invites. Modern Stamp is currently tinkering with its pricing tiers.

Modern Stamp emphasizes both the aesthetic user experience — invite recipients actually click to see the “envelope” open — and practical backend for real estate professionals who need to keep close tabs on every “yes,” “no” and “maybe.”

Recipients can be manually entered into the system (and contacts get stored on a customer’s account for future invites). Modern Stamp is also working on capabilities that would allow users to integrate contacts via email and CRM.

Customers may collect contact information for new leads who RSVP from social media, engage with attendees, and schedule automated event reminders.

Modern Stamp-operator Punchbowl was founded 10 years ago by CEO Matt Douglas and has sent more than 120 million online invitations and digital greeting cards.

Real estate is Modern Stamp’s first business-to-business market as it seeks to add on to its services catering to kid’s birthday party and baby shower invites and move into a industry that happens to hold a lot of events.

