Plenty of real estate agents earn passive income by renting out investment properties, but did you know that there’s a way to generate passive earnings without the hassle of renters? That’s right -- it’s possible to collect a check every month with a different type of real estate investment strategy. Mark Podolsky Mark Podolsky, a professional land investor with more than a decade of experience, sat down with Pat Hiban to explain how it works. Essentially, Podolsky’s strategy is a unique take on land resale. Instead of buying land and reselling it to someone who has the ability to purchase it outright, Podolsky resells his properties to people who need seller financing. Not only does this increase his pool of potential buyers, but it also allows him to generate passive earnings every month. Read about his three-step process, and consider giving it a shot. To learn about his system in more detail, listen to the complete podcast interview below. [audio mp3...