Since the National Association of Realtors named Bob Goldberg its next CEO, angst in the real estate industry has centered around one question: Will Goldberg be a change agent or stick to the status quo? NAR and Goldberg himself say the former. What are the soon-to-be CEO's ideas for change? The 1.2 million-member trade group is keeping those close to the vest -- for now, at least. NAR declined Inman's request for an interview with Goldberg to learn more about his proposals for change. "Bob would be happy to speak with Inman in the future about his vision and ideas for change, but he doesn’t feel now is the right time to do that: First, he’s not yet CEO, and second, he’d prefer to initially lay out his ideas and strategize plans for implementation with Realtor leaders and staff before sharing them publicly," said NAR spokeswoman Sara Wiskerchen in an emailed statement. "That being said, through the NAR CEO interview process, Bob was asked about his vision and plans fo...