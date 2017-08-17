After several announcements earlier this year about movement in Realogy’s executive suite, the real estate giant had been largely quiet about any hiring announcements.

But clearly Realogy is still tweaking its all-star lineup: Today the company announced that NRT, which operates a number of Realogy-owned real estate brokerages, had appointed Roger Favano as its new chief financial officer and senior vice president.

Meet Mr. Favano

Roger Favano “brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience,” said Realogy in a press release. He was most recently the EVP and CFO at DFC Global Corporation, which provides “non-standard consumer financial products,” and also spent time in senior leadership roles at General Electric Capital Corporation.

“In this role, Favano will have responsibility for all financial operations at NRT including financial reporting, planning and analysis with a focus on enhancing efficiencies and leveraging resources to support NRT’s growth strategy and drive a superior experience for its affiliated agents, employees and customers,” Realogy stated in its release. Favano will report to Realogy’s EVP and CFO, Tony Hull.

Former NRT EVP and CFO Kevin Greene had been serving in the role since 2002 and will stay on to assist with the transition until later this year, Realogy said in its release.

“We are pleased to welcome Roger Favano to the NRT senior leadership team,” said Ryan Gorman, chief strategy and operating officer, NRT, in the statement. “He brings extensive financial leadership experience and is well positioned to help drive our long-term growth strategy.”

“Roger’s strong background in financial management and strategic planning at GE Capital will serve him well with our organization,” said Hull in the statement. “We look forward to his leadership to help NRT continue to drive organic growth.”

How NRT fits into the Realogy family

Realogy operates a number of real estate business units:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Century 21

Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker Commercial

The Corcoran Group

ERA

Sotheby’s International Realty

ZipRealty

NRT LLC

Cartus

Title Resource Group

ZapLabs, Realogy’s technology development subsidiary

NRT LLC is also the largest residential real estate brokerage company in the country. It’s the Realogy business unit that operates Realogy’s company-owned business segments, which include some of Realogy’s franchise and agency brands — Coldwell Banker, Sotheby’s, Corcoran Group and ZipRealty among them — in addition to Climb Real Estate, which NRT acquired last August.

