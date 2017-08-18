You found your buyers the perfect house and helped them write a winning offer. You held their hand through the inspection and appraisal and getting that earnest money check from point A to point B; you were there when they signed their names a hundred times over at the closing table, and you handed them the keys to their new front door while they beamed. Then you dropped off your closing gift and attended their housewarming party. Nice work, real estate agent! But ... now what? Here are some statistics to think about from the most recent National Association of Realtors (NAR) Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, released in October: 88 percent of recent buyers used a real estate agent in their home purchase transaction 60 percent of buyers told NAR they were "very satisfied" with their recent home buying experience 89 percent of recent sellers worked with a real estate agent to sell their home 61 percent of recent sellers told NAR they were "very satisfied" with thei...