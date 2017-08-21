AgentBrokerage

Inman reader poll: Do you approve or disapprove of President Trump?

A one-question survey to take the pulse of Inman's readership
by Staff Writer
Today 12:37 P.M.

One year ago, we asked Inman readers who they supported in the presidential election. Approximately 47 percent of respondents said they planned to vote for Donald Trump.

We want to take your pulse again. Let us know your current opinion with this one-question poll:

(Can’t see the survey embedded below? Click to open it in a new window.)

Article image credited to Nicole S Glass / Shutterstock