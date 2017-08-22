President Trump loses support of real estate industry

The majority of Inman readers disapprove of Donald Trump’s performance as president, an Inman poll reveals.

Of those who responded to the one-question survey, 66 percent said they disapproved of the way Trump is handling the job, 33 percent said they approved and only 1 percent had no opinion.

The results of this poll, which garnered 1,026 responses on Aug. 21-22, 2017, come one year after Inman asked readers who they supported in the presidential election.

Approximately 47 percent of respondents at that time said they planned to vote for Donald Trump, compared to 32 percent who said they planned to vote for Hillary Clinton.

