How to ruin your buyer’s agent reputation in 5 easy steps

Almost all real estate agents belong to at least one Facebook group where a few times a week, a listing agent is so hopping mad he or she has to vent or his or her head might actually explode. I’ve been there. I get it. I fully admit there have been times where I wondered if orange was going to become my new black after more than one particularly trying experience. In countless office meetings, various publications to which we subscribe and conversations with fellow agents, we have all heard stories of buyer’s agent behaviors that make you face palm in disgust. As many of these unwanted behaviors have been reoccurring ad nauseam, I have created a top five list of how to completely destroy a relationship with a listing agent before you have even submitted an offer. If your goal is to be the most hated buyer’s agent at your next local real estate association meeting, here is a list of how to make that dream a reality. 1. Don’t schedule showings -- just show up and...