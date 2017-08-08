When dealing with an estate or an executor, you need to take on a special, more sensitive approach. How do you make sure to avoid awkward situations?

What part does empathy play in securing that sale?

Estates and generating business

Successful lead generation in any market requires persistence and patience. Estates and executors can turn into very successful connections — if you work with them properly.

A good impression can create more sales for you in the long-run, so make sure to exercise extreme empathy when dealing with these difficult situations.

In this clip, Michael Higdon shares his script for success.

“If you can pick up one to two great estate attorneys every month or every two months, you’ll be like Michael Young.” – Michael Higdon

How to get the business you want

With the competitive market nowadays, clients often know that they can get top dollar by selling themselves. Go the extra mile to convince them how and why they need you.

Have your list of go-to contractors as referral points — it’s a good way of establishing trust.

When you’re going after a database of recently deceased homeowners, you have to always approach it with extreme empathy.

Seek out, and build your own network. This instigates a feeling of professionalism in clients and convinces them that you are the right person for this job and that they wouldn’t be able to do it without you.

You need to make yourself indispensable by instilling confidence and professionalism.

Finally, always look for ways to develop not just your business but yourself as well.

When you reach a milestone, always set another one right after because continued and sustainable growth is key to success in real estate.

“There’s just so many little things that you don’t think about until you have to teach somebody else how to do it.” – Matt Johnson

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.