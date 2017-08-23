Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover” — a lesson Buddy West learned in a very humbling way when he was out showing a house to a man whom he thought was a drug dealer.

When you’re in the real estate industry, it’s incredibly important to not prejudge your clients. Instead, ask the right questions, and be open-minded, fair and open with all who come seeking your help.

(Spoiler: The client had a little something to do with “your friendly neighborhood Spider Man.”)

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown