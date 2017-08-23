Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Ixact Contact was a surprise to me. It hadn't been on my radar until I was made aware of it by a reader (What does Brad always say about Inman?) who had interest in my opinion on it. My review was largely positive, but I admit to dancing around some of the issues I had with its user interface. The current version isn't bad; it's just not great. A tad dated. And when a tool can do all of what Ixact Contact can, I sometimes eschew a pejorative comment or two in favor of something I think is more value to you, the reader. I'm happy to say I've been privy to a new version of this robust system, and that current users and aspiring customers are in for a very nice surprise. What I saw was mostly a complete visual overhaul of the current Ixact Contact solution. The ubiquitous contact access list was moved to the right of the screen in subservience to t...