Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. KiTS is a CRM and marketing platform for real estate agents. Platforms: Browser; mobile-optimized Ideal for: Larger teams and offices; brokers seeking comprehensive marketing solutions Top selling points Highly robust mix of marketing media Rapid turnaround of print materials System-wide control of marketing efforts Top concerns This is a very big system requiring an everyday login to fully leverage. What you should know After a few minutes of pleasantries, David Greenspan of KiTS (Keep-in-Touch Systems) told me his goal was to reduce instances of agents telling customers things they already know. He cited an example of receiving an invite to a car dealer event at which he could win $10,000 toward a new car, but the invite came a few weeks after he'd already purchased a car from the same dealer. That's not exactly a good lesson in knowing your...
- KiTS is a feature-rich CRM and marketing platform for helping agents stay in touch with customers and prospects all year long.
- KiTS offers a highly robust mix of marketing media that promises rapid turnaround of print materials and system-wide control of marketing efforts.
KiTSLearn more
Comments