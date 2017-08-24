Zillow Group has emerged unscathed from a legal attack on the Zestimate. On Wednesday a judge threw out the lawsuit alleging that Zestimates constitute illegal appraisals and violate consumer protection laws, granting Zillow Group's motion to dismiss. "We’re pleased the court has dismissed this," Zillow spokeswoman Emily Heffter told Inman. "The Zestimate has proven itself to be a sought-after and valuable free tool for consumers. [gview file="https://www.inman.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/357064567-Vipul-Patel-vs-Zillow-Zestimate-lawsuit-dismissal.pdf"] But real estate attorney Barbara Andersen, who represented the family of homebuilders that brought the case, hasn't decided to throw in the towel yet. Only one of four counts in the complaint -- the claim that Zestimates are illegal appraisals -- was dismissed with prejudice. The other three, which accused Zillow of violating certain consumer protection laws, were dismissed without prejudice. "That means we have ...
Judge drops case against Zillow Zestimates
Real estate giant's online valuation tool survives legal attack
