Do my sellers have to disclose everything?

The question of whether sellers need to disclose some aspect of their property comes up a lot. Peter Lorimer from PLG Estates weighs in on this video.

If you even think about whether to disclose something — you need to disclose it.

There is a legal obligation on the seller to disclose anything and everything to the buyer about the property that the sellers know and sort of know.

But not just the property. The environment as well. This could be a neighbor who has poker night once a month that results in beer cans left everywhere and a nuisance problem for the neighborhood.

There have been countless lawsuits over things that have not been disclosed. So if you’re asking whether something needs to be disclosed — just do it.