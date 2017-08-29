What should you expect from a CRM worth paying for?

What functions are necessary in a CRM (customer relationship management) for real estate agents to stay on top of their database? How do you leverage technology to fulfill these things?

In this clip, Michael Hellickson shares the most important aspects of a CRM and why you need them.

“No success can compensate for failure in the home.” – Michael Hellickson

Be effective and efficient

You’re more efficient and effective when you take breaks. If you don’t have an assistant, you are one.

Treat agents in the industry like you treat clients.

Get personable

This is a voice-to-voice, face-to-face business. You have to be prepared to get in front of people and work to be effective at prospecting.

Staying on track requires self-leadership and a good system that not only tracks your database but also segments it.

Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t take ridiculously powerful technology to make a ridiculous amount of money. You just need to have systems and people in place to make you more hyper-efficient not more hyperactive.

“The skill set of self-leadership determines who is going to be successful and who won’t.” – Matt Johnson

Watch the full episode to see the insights we shared on:

How Hellickson managed to do eight to 10 listing appointments a day

Why teams provide the best environment

The right people to take advice from

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.