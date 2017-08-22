Handling objections: How to chase and unpack the ‘no’

Is there a winning formula that can help us handle objections effectively? Should we actually encourage objections?

In this post, Dale Archdekin shares his winning tactics for reverting objections and making them work in his favor.

Chase the no

You need to know the unique headspace of each type of lead you call. Overcome objections by chasing the no. Go deeper into the rabbit hole with them.

Between each phone call, give yourself a power statement or a mantra such as “This is the call. They are waiting for me to call.”

Unpack the NO

Objections are never pleasant, however you can use them to your benefit. When leads say no, don’t just give up, but try unpack it.

Ask them why they’re saying no, and then see what you can do to change their mind — to offer them what they might be missing.

Start seeing rejection as an opportunity, rather than failure.

Furthermore, always remember that different groups of leads have different experiences. You can’t treat a first-time seller and a FSBO the same way because they have a completely different view of real estate agents.

“What is the unique headspace of each lead type? Because that lead type is going to be in some different area of the sales funnel,” Archdekin said.

Modify your script to suit every individual group.

Finally, don’t focus too much on your scripting. Own the conversation, and listen to what the other person is saying, and you’ll find not only more success but also that you’re enjoying the call a lot more.

“If you’re working with somebody who hasn’t bought and sold homes before, or hasn’t done it in a long time, it’s much easier to get that appointment.” – Dale Archdekin

Watch the full episode to see the insights we shared on:

Lead generating with ISAs

The problems with the 100 percent commission model

The role of body language

Using rejection to your benefit

Unpacking the “I have to talk to my wife” excuse

Two-step listing presentations

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.