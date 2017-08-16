When dealing with clients, it’s common they’ll have concerns that can turn into roadblocks. As a real estate agent, it’s your job to figure out how to overcome those objections for a successful transaction.

What’s the pullback method? What are good buzzwords and key phrases to use in objection handling? Below are a few strategies and scripts that will answer these questions.

Consider client motivations

Being proactive, creative and thinking outside the box are the tools you will fall back on when you’re dealing with objections.

More often than not, they will be objections that you’ve already heard, but you need to tailor your handling with the clients as well. Consider their particular situation and what their values are.

Some objections — especially financially motivated ones — can be difficult or nearly impossible to overcome; however, as long as you’ve been fair and honest with the clients about what their options are, you’ve done your job well.

Ultimately, not all clients will be right for you, and you will not be right for all clients. It’s a good tactic to reveal this, as it will give your reputation a boost for being honest and open.

“The mindset that actually gets you referrals and wins you the admiration and respect of your inner circle and everyone you come across is that ability to look at someone in the eye and tell them ‘I don’t think it’s right for you to make a move right now and here’s why,'” Matt Johnson said.

In this clip, Johnson demonstrates how he would handle an objection from a client who wishes to work with a listing agent.

“Work with someone that actually respects you and respects your time and respects your knowledge and wants to give you referrals because they love the quality of the service you gave.” – Greg McDaniel

How to be of value

Honesty can pay off, even if it’s years later. Give your clients good, honest advice, and they will remember you forever.

Build up your reputation with your clients to reassure them that you can always be there for them. This doesn’t stop you from being efficient.

If you treat a potential client the way you treat someone who’s already in your care, you will come off as a respected professional.

Emphasize the value you can bring if someone else is trying to undercut his or her commission. Plant the grain of doubt in the client’s mind — are they going to be a good negotiator?

Finally, always make sure to treat prospective clients the way you would treat your current clients.

This will help build your image as a caring, understanding real estate agent who always has time for their needs, which is especially helpful in referrals and getting new successful deals.

Watch the full episode above to see insights on:

Dealing with clients who want to find a home quickly before they sell theirs

Common objection handling with FSBOs

The benefits of sometimes offering pro bono advice

How relegating tasks can build more trust with the client

Educating the client about the current economy and being honest

Countering agents who are offering to sell for free

Matt Johnson is the founder of Pursuing Results, a podcast production firm. He is also the co-host of Real Estate Uncensored, a real estate training podcast and video series.