"I don't care how powerful, persuasive, driven or creative you are ... if you don't have a solid infrastructure when growth hits, you're not going to last very long." That's what John Sylvester, director of business consulting at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, said on the Inman stage. In order for that infrastructure to hold strong, he explained, it needs three core pillars: people, process and strategy -- but that's only part of it. Watch Sylvester explain why these pillars and the rest of the "blueprint" are necessary for every entrepreneur hoping for a successful transition from agent to broker....
The entrepreneurial blueprint: Going from agent to broker
How to keep the growing pains at bay
