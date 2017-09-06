Snapchat was the first mobile messaging app that allowed us to communicate screen-to-screen, showing our face and sharing our stories in real time. Chelsea Peitz, director of marketing for Fidelity National Title in Phoenix, says that apps like Snapchat have turned our phones into free branding platforms with built-in broadcast networks. Watch Peitz dive deeper into the world of Snapchat as it relates to real estate, and learn how the app can transform your brand-building methods....
Talking in pictures: How Snapchat changed how we build our personal brand
Join the move toward a more personal and authentic way to connect and share
Comments