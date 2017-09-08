Hurdlr, a business expenses and income-tracking app, was voted the most innovative startup at Realogy FWD, Realogy's annual startup competition. The honor won Hurdlr a $25,000 check along with a spot in the ZapStore, the vendor marketplace baked into Realogy's technology platform Zap. Agentology, a lead generation and qualification service, was runner-up, and 360-degree virtual home tour provider Transported placed third. Back-end tasks like accounting "are not very sexy, but they’re needed,” said Hurdlr CEO Raj Bhaskar, winning applause from event attendees. The app makes it easy for agents to track business expenses and can show profitability for every closed deal. It uses “real-time income tax calculation” that supports all 50 states and D.C., connecting with around 15,000 banks to track a user’s deposits and expenses. One feature flags transactions that might be tax deductible. “Our profit dash mobile app tracks agents’ financials … and provide...
Learn the New Luxury Playbook at Luxury Connect | October 18-19 at the Beverly Hills Hotel
Comments
Related Articles
Tech startups fight for $25K at Realogy FWD Summit
Realogy buddies up to Zillow, undercutting boycott
Real estate's big players respond to Hurricane Harvey