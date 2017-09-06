Realogy buddies up to Zillow, undercutting boycott

Real estate giant Realogy has extended a listing feed agreement with Zillow Group, tacking on a provision that allows its New York City brokerages to feed listings directly to NYC listing portal StreetEasy. The deal marks a setback for an NYC industry boycott of StreetEasy by providing a way for The Corcoran Group, Citi Habitats and local Sotheby's International Realty brokerages -- all owned by Realogy -- to send for-sale listings and rental listings directly to StreetEasy and Zillow Group's network of search sites. StreetEasy's Susan Daimler "We are incredibly happy to strengthen our relationship with some of the city’s most influential real estate firms who are making their landlords and sellers their number one priority," said StreetEasy General Manager Susan Daimler. "Now and for years to come, agents and clients of Corcoran, Citi Habitats and Sotheby’s will benefit from having their listings in front of the largest and most engaged audience of NYC home shoppers." ...
