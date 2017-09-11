5 rules of engagement for requesting repairs from sellers

In many parts of the country, real estate sales and continually increasing prices have been on a six-year romp. With sellers firmly planted in the driver’s seat, a significant percent of homes have been sold “as-is” with little or no regard for repairs. As we begin seeing shifts in some markets, however, requests for repairs are beginning to reappear like spring flowers after a long winter freeze. Because many newer real estate agents have never written a request for repairs, we are seeing “requests” that are totally unrealistic. It’s time to re-examine the rules of engagement. Rule 1: It is reasonable to ask for roof and termite clearances. In normal markets, buyers have historically asked for roof and termite clearances. To facilitate this, most roof and termite inspection reports come with cost estimates. Termite reports come with section one (any actual damage from infestations of wood-destroying insects or organisms such as fungus) and section two (items th...