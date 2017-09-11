Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. IdealEstate.co founder and CEO Brody Saunders called me on the eve of his wedding in Maine to share that his creation, a nationwide Pinterest-style listing portal, was ready for its official debut. It launched last week after a few weeks in quasi-beta mode. More than 150,000 consumer users were already lined-up to have a look at this sharing-centric property search tool. Saunders linked up with the country's major multiple listing services (MLSs) to populate his site, allowing for nationwide listings coverage. If IdealEstate isn't in a market now, it soon will be. Agents will be getting notifications about the site with an invitation to leverage its additional features. They started going out last week. Like Pinterest, users build boards of homes they like. If invited by an agent, that agent can see those boards or create their own and later invit...