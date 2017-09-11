How to squeeze every last dime out of a fix-and-flip

In this video, Chris Lazarus sits down with Peter Pasternack, founder of The Investors Blueprint (featured on A&E’s Flip This House), to talk about how agents can provide value when working with investors.
Three simple tricks to raising your investing IQ include:
- Positioning yourself as an asset rather than an expense
- Having the resources and the team needed to coordinate work swiftly because time is money
- Understanding what an ARV is and how it affects the investor’s bottom line
Watch the video above for Pasternack’s secret to maximizing profitability when flipping a property and examples of completed flips.
Chris Lazarus is the principal broker and COO of Sellect Realty.
