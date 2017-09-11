How to squeeze every last dime out of a fix-and-flip

In this video, Chris Lazarus sits down with Peter Pasternack, founder of The Investors Blueprint (featured on A&E’s Flip This House), to talk about how agents can provide value when working with investors.

Three simple tricks to raising your investing IQ include:

Positioning yourself as an asset rather than an expense

Having the resources and the team needed to coordinate work swiftly because time is money

Understanding what an ARV is and how it affects the investor’s bottom line

Watch the video above for Pasternack’s secret to maximizing profitability when flipping a property and examples of completed flips.

Chris Lazarus is the principal broker and COO of Sellect Realty.