How to squeeze every last dime out of a fix-and-flip

Maximize profitability when flipping a home by providing value to investors
Today 3:00 A.M.

In this video, Chris Lazarus sits down with Peter Pasternack, founder of The Investors Blueprint (featured on A&E’s Flip This House), to talk about how agents can provide value when working with investors.

Three simple tricks to raising your investing IQ include:

  • Positioning yourself as an asset rather than an expense
  • Having the resources and the team needed to coordinate work swiftly because time is money
  • Understanding what an ARV is and how it affects the investor’s bottom line

Watch the video above for Pasternack’s secret to maximizing profitability when flipping a property and examples of completed flips.

Chris Lazarus is the principal broker and COO of Sellect Realty.