"Connect is truly about connecting," Brad Inman said on stage at ICSF this year. "It's not about connecting to Facebook -- it's about connecting with one another. It's always about tried and tested practice of the old school ... with the new innovators. My vision was if they came together we'd have a better real estate experience." Watch to hear his personal stories of growth and learn how disruption and collaboration are going to make for an exciting future in real estate....
Suit up for change: Discover, grow, collaborate
Work together to create the real estate industry of the future
