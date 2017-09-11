"My hair is a mess!" "Do I really look this weird?" "This is a horrible angle." "What if no one likes my video?" "Is my content even interesting?" "I don't know how to use this technology!" Does this sound like you? If it does, don't fret -- you're not alone. Many people fear being on video, which is why Jeff Lobb and Laura Monroe took the Inman Connect stage to offer advice and tech tools to alleviate that fear. Watch the pair discuss video tools like promo, Animoto, Videorama and Ripl; and listen for tips on overcoming the self-consciousness associated with creating video....
Scared of video? Shooting to post-production with no fear
Whether you're worried about your looks or the technology, there is a way to overcome your shyness
