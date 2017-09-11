Sotheby's International Realty's Brian Hopper shares his five favorite productivity tools: Grasshopper - Controls your inbound calls pipedrive - Shows you a snapshot of your business and eliminates the need for emails Wunderlist - Assigns tasks and keeps up with to-dos Dropbox - Keeps all documents organized IFTTT - Creates "recipes" and saves time Watch Hopper explain why these tools are so useful and how they've helped his Seattle-based business grow exponentially....
Brian Hopper’s best productivity tips in 300 seconds
Are you using Grasshopper, pipedrive or Wunderlist?
