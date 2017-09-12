If you're looking to fire up your brand's growth, there are several ways to get the ball rolling. The first step is to think big: Figure out what inspires you most and visualize the expansion and success you desire. Stay consistent with marketing content, whether it be video posts or blogs, and if you're part of a team, make sure it's one that shares your goals and elevates you. Watch Christina Grossu of Savvy + Co., Jason Cassity of I Sell the City and Ben Bacal of Rodeo Realty elaborate on these and other tips from the Inman Connect stage....
Think big: Tips and strategies for insane business growth
Three pros give the 411 on success outside the box
