I believe that real estate agents get paid well for what we do, however, I believe we’re worth it.

Good agents can put money in their sellers’ pockets.

If you are a skillful agent who goes above and beyond — I mean agents who hire professional photographers, videographers, drone operators — you’re worth every penny!

So don’t let sellers beat you down on commission. At the end of the day, those of us who spend more on our listings, earn less — and happily so.

So if a seller’s focus is purely how cheap he or she can hire an agent, perhaps he or she isn’t the right client for you, and you need to just walk away.

But if you’re just presented with the idea of cutting your commission by sellers, show them examples of properties you’ve marketed. Show them the videos, 3-D tours — anything and everything that shows your skills.

And above all else, show them evidence of houses you’ve sold — the cherry on top is including examples of homes that other agents have tried to sell, but didn’t, that you ended up selling.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.