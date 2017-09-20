Existing-home sales can’t catch a break

Existing-home sales have continued to deteriorate in the face of a continued housing shortage, quickly rising home prices, and added stress due to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) existing-home sales declined 1.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 5.35 million in August — down from 5.44 million in July.
This month’s sales pace is 0.2 percentage points above August 2016 and is the lowest SAAR sales pace seen in a year.
Low inventory continues to weigh on market
The median existing-home price for all housing types in August rose 5.6 percentage points to $253,500, which marks the 66th consecutive month of year-over-year gains.
Total housing inventory dropped 2.1 percentage points month-over-month to 1.88 million homes for sale. Year-over-year inventory declined 6.5 percentage points and is in its 27th consecutive month of year-over-year declines. Unsold inventory is at a 4.2-month supply, a 4.5 percent year-over-year decline.
Distressed sales, which include foreclosures and short sales, were at 4 percent — a 1 percentage point month-over-month and year-over-year decrease. Three percent of August sales were foreclosures, and 1 percent were short sales.
Single-family home sales were at a SAAR of 4.74 million — a 2.1 percentage point month-over-month decrease and a 0.4 percentage point year-over-year increase. The sales price for single-family homes increased by 5.6 percentage points to $255,500.
Existing condominium and co-op sales rose 1.7 percentage points to a SAAR of 610,000 units, 1.6 percentage points lower than a year ago. The median existing condo price in August was $237,600 — up 5.4 percentage points from 2016.
How did buying patterns vary across the country?
- In the Northeast, existing-home sales rose 10.8 percent to an annual rate of 720,000, up 1.4 percent from a year ago.
Median price: $289,500, a 5.6 percent year-over-year increase.
- In the Midwest, existing-home sales increased 2.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.28 million.
Median price: $200,500, a 5.0 percent year-over-year increase.
- In the South, existing-home sales decreased 5.7 percent to an annual rate of 2.15 million.
Median price: $220,400 a 5.4 percent year-over-year increase.
- In the West, existing-home sales dipped 4.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.20 million.
Median price: $374,400 a 7.7 percent year-over-year increase.
Existing-home sales are based on transaction closings from MLSs and include single-family homes, town homes, condominiums and co-ops.
Seasonally adjusted annual rates are used in reporting monthly data to help accommodate for seasonal variation; the annual rate for any given month represents what the total number of actual sales for a year would be if the pace for that month were maintained for a whole year.
