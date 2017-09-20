Meet the new COO of Sotheby’s International Realty

Julie Leonhardt LaTorre has traversed from U.S. coast to coast building up a diverse resume.

She’s taught history, English and math to high-school aged girls living in a group home in the Greater Los Angeles area. She’s been a high power real estate finance attorney on Wall Street.

She’s a master of real estate’s affiliate-based business model, having most recently led Christie’s luxury arm in that arena for four years. She’s also fluent in Spanish.

And now, with 15 years of industry experience under her belt, she is the new COO of Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR), the company announced today. LaTorre, who’s worked closely with auction houses and luxury brands, will lead SIR’s global servicing and operations.

“The Sotheby’s International Realty brand’s global strength and its innovative marketing platforms make it one of the most discerning luxury brands in the world,” said LaTorre in a statement. “I am thrilled to be joining the brand and look forward to working with the team to continue to grow the business globally, expand top-notch service initiatives and develop business-changing tools for affiliates to better serve their clientele.”

The Sotheby’s International Realty franchise has approximately 21,000 associates across 900 offices in 68 countries and territories.

This isn’t the first executive appointment for SIR in 2017. In March, the company also hired a new chief marketing officer, global luxury marketing executive Kevin Thompson.

In 2016, the real estate franchisor began hosting immersive 3-D home tours on its listing pages and rolled out an Apple TV app for home browsing.

Inman has reached out to inquire whether this is a new position at the franchise, if LaTorre will lead SIR into any new international markets, and whether the franchise has any tech initiatives on the horizon. We’ll update the story accordingly.

Email Caroline Feeney