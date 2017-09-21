Nest bundles safety and convenience into new security system

Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. You either dig Nest smart home products, or you have no use for technology. Nest Secure is the newest product to emerge from the innovative smart home device company's development department. Like its flagship, Kubrick-influenced learning thermostat, Nest Secure can be accessed through an iOS app. With it, you can arrange temporary access, create and edit passcodes, and arm or disarm the system. The system can be paired with motions sensors (called Nest Detects -- priced at $59) for wall, door and window mounting. Naturally, they'll alert you via the app when what they're watching is in any way disturbed. For us dog lovers, there's a setting that prevents those over-energized mini Australian Shepherds from triggering a sensor. (No word if Detect can alert users when it's being eaten, though.) Nest Detect sensor can Nest Tags (priced at $25) are...