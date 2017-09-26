Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

As the son of a Realtor, George Wonica started off in the real estate business at a young age, and 26 years later, he has a wide range of crazy real estate stories to tell.

(Hint: He caught a couple of real estate agents turning a foreclosure into a love shack. Listen in for the details.)

But above all, Wonica believes agents should get better at what they do and have fun along the way.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown.