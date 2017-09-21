Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

In this episode, Leigh Brown’s guest, Tim Morgan, has a story that’s enough to scare any new real estate agent away from the profession. Tune in as 21-year-old Morgan explains his “hairy” situation.

(Hint: It involves a pants-dropping incident that required an exit strategy.)

He delves into what he would’ve done differently if this crazy event were to happen again and discusses key safety precautions every agent should take at showings.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown