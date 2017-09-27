How to love what you do and make money at it

What do you want to be when you grow up? Ask any child that, and you'll be met with a plethora of hysterically optimistic answers. As a kid, I wanted to grow up to be an Olympic Gold-medal-winning equestrian, despite the fact that I didn’t have the money to train, a horse or any of the other necessities to promote my dream. At least it was more realistic than my best friend’s occupational dreams; despite the fact that she was terrified of clowns as well as cows, she wanted to be a rodeo clown. As time passes and we grow up, most of us end up in professions that were hardly dream-worthy as children. I don’t know of any child that grows up thinking, “Wow, when I grow up, I want to work in information technology.” It just doesn’t have the same ring as wanting to be an astronaut. Most people don’t think that real estate sales could possibly be a rewarding or glamorous profession, but for those of us who love what we do, we couldn’t imagine doing anything else...