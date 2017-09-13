Real estate marketing 101: What (not) to do

In 2013, Jägermeister, the company responsible for the gut-rot alcohol by the same name, decided to host the be-all-end-all sexy pool party of all time in Leon, Mexico. But despite the nubile bikini-clad models and vats of booze, the party promoters thought the party was still missing that special something. Then, some genius decided what the party needed was copious amounts of “sexy mist” coming off of the water. So they dumped liquid nitrogen into the pool water, and it created the desired dense fog of “sexy,” and they all cheered. However, a few minutes later, the party promoters realized what they got was not even remotely sexy; they had unwittingly created an atmosphere where the nitrogen displaced all the oxygen near the pool, and the participants all started to faint from asphyxiation. In total, eight young adults were hospitalized and one ended up in a coma for nearly three weeks. True story. Needless to say, this publicity stunt wasn't good for business. ...