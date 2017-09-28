"Now more than ever, technology has democratized power," Jessica Hansen of Kiva said on the Inman Connect stage. "We have power in our pockets and at our fingertips. Our politics these days change with a tweet. A lost boy from India can track down his family 20 years later with Google Maps. A man with acute leukemia can find a perfect bone marrow match on Tumblr. And the fates of multimillion dollar companies and lives of tens of thousands of refugees can change with a hashtag." Watch Hansen share her favorite heartfelt stories of how technology has changed lives for the better, and how she gets to help people everyday through her life-changing loan program....
The power of ‘we’ and how technology connects us for good
Technology isn't just meant to help business; it's meant to help people too
