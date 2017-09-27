Alex Doubet is CEO and founder of Door, a Dallas-based brokerage that charges consumers a flat rate of $5,000 per side. The idea for his startup, which launched in 2015, sparked from a conversation with his mom, who in his mid-20s told him a story that he couldn't shake. After coming away with 53 grand in commission (and facilitating a successful home sale), his mom's agent completely vanished, never to be heard from again. Doubet shares the Inman stage to discuss how his mom's experience -- and how it made her feel -- challenged him to try to improve the real estate transaction and reduce costs by creating a company of his own....
How one agent’s vanishing act became an entrepreneur’s fuel
His mom's agent disappeared after a lucrative home sale. Alex Doubet thought real estate could do better.
Comments