We're in the midst of an intense listing shortage, but does that mean agents should ride this wave passively? Not if they want to stay competitive. Modernize your value proposition, help clients understand the market and do your best to make the transaction easier for your clients. Watch realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale, Joe Rand of BHGRE Rand Realty, former Inman reporter Amber Taufen and Gary Gold of Hilton and Hyland discuss what's driving the listing shortage and how agents can level up....
Agents’ best defense against low inventory is great service
Find out what's driving the listing shortage and how to handle it
