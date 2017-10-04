Remember New York rookie real estate agent Noah Kaplan and his Thousand Dollar Listing television show? Last year we asked if it was a million dollar idea. Turns out it wasn’t. And it was.

Times have changed since the May 2016 debut of TDL, which only had one episode (and 193 YouTube views) but caught the eye of Ryan Serhant, a costar of Fredrik Eklund on Million Dollar Listing New York. He saw Kaplan’s first episode, said holy charisma and asked him to join his Nest Seekers International team. (Nest Seekers is consistently one of the top ranked real estate teams in the city.)

“He found my pilot through an article, and I spoke with him a week or two later,” Kaplan said. “‘I want a cameo in this,’ that was his first email.”

But Kaplan isn’t done with reality shows. Quite the contrary: He’s about to give another go at launching a real estate TV masterpiece.

The new show doesn’t have a name (though you might think of it as a stepping stone — like, Reasonably Priced By New York Standards Listing). And it doesn’t have a script. Really, it’s Kaplan being real about the New York broker scene, where not everyone caters to the ultra-luxe crowd. It’s his new reality, a la started from the bottom, now Serhant is paying attention to me, and I’m showing $1 million apartments instead of $1,000 rentals.

Kaplan produced TDL last year to pull back the veil on being a novice NYC agent. As a newbie, he struggled to make ends with low return rentals and few actual sales. During this time, he declined a position as Eklund’s assistant to pursue his comedy and real estate aspirations. This decision, he admitted, also required the help and support from his parents.

Now, he said, “I’m trying a new approach. Thousand Dollar Listing was for another time in my life.”

He’s currently seeking promotions and sponsors for the new show’s episodes, but says a lack of interest won’t prevent him from moving forward. His ideal sponsors would be in the real estate industry so he can keep it close to home, but he’s no opposed to out-of-industry clients. Dave Burdette, the cinematographer for TDL will be manning the camera on this series also.

Kaplan, now 32, has outgrown his TDL days. Since helping Isaiah Moore, his first subject, search for an affordable rental, he’s now overseeing a 20-unit building in Prospect Park. Although the units in the building aren’t quite ready to come to market (Kaplan said the developer is still awaiting temporary certificate of occupancy) he says there is a lot of buzz surrounding them.

This Thursday, October 5, Kaplan is holding a launch party/open house at 312 Clifton Place, a Nest Seekers International listing, to kick start his new show. (Word on the street is that Ryan Serhant will be making an appearance.) Aside from showing off the residences, Kaplan will be filming for his new show, as well.

