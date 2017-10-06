"I'm not from the future; I'm just from Google," said Dan Siegler on the Inman Connect stage. "I can't tell you what's going to happen. I can just tell you where we're placing our bets." So where exactly are they placing their bets? Machine learning. Machine learning is all about the data you give it; the more data you provide, the smarter and better it becomes. Don't sit on the sidelines while your competitors take advantage of this sophisticated tool. Watch to hear how machine learning can help you grow your business and why you should act fast....
Your data is about to make you better at your job
Take it from Google
