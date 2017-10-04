Why do you choose certain technology over others? If you're like most agents and brokers, you look for tech that expands your business, increases profits and boosts efficiency, but that checklist might be too long to fulfill right away. Instead, choose tech that kills it in one thing: simplifying your business processes by doing your work for you. Do this, and the rest will fall into place. Watch Curaytor’s Jimmy Mackin, Opcity’s Ben Rubenstein and Remine’s Leo Pareja take the Connect stage with moderator Brad Inman to share more tips on how to choose the right tech for your business....
Choosing the best technology for your real estate business
'One size doesn’t fit all'
