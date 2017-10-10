6 free apps real estate rookies can’t ignore

Getting started in real estate is full of ups and downs fueled by both the excitement of starting a new career and the terror of failing at it.

Any tool that can save time on administrative tasks and help a new agent focus on dollar-producing activities is a welcome addition to the new agent’s arsenal.

The right apps can enhance your ability to wheel and deal like a real estate pro. Here are six-plus apps that can help you save on admin time so you can show more homes, meet more clients and negotiate more contracts.

All of these apps currently have a free version that is sufficient for a rookie real estate agent.

Pro tip: Don’t spend hard-earned dollars on features you don’t need.

Lee Davenport is a licensed real estate broker, trainer and coach. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google+, or visit her website. This post comes from her book, Profit with Your Personality.

Email Lee Davenport