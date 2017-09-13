App keeps your military clients just a tap away

What if you could generate pre-approval letters, calculate monthly payments and avoid email scams at the tap of a phone? There’s an app for that thanks to Veterans United Home Loans.

AgentEdge, an app that empowers real estate agents to stay in touch with and better serve military and veteran clients, offers:

Real-time updates

Enhanced communication

An easy way to stay in touch with your clients and your Veterans United team

Pre-approval letter generator

Monthly payment calculator

A place to house and upload documents

Access to tools and education

“At Veterans United Home Loans we are passionate about serving veterans, service members and their families,” said Brian Butcher, director of agent marketing at Veterans United Home Loans.

“Agents play an integral role in the homebuying process, and we want to empower them with resources like our AgentEdge app to feel supremely confident while serving those who served. Whether it’s your first time working with a VA homebuyer or just the latest transaction of many VA loans, there’s something for everyone in this app.”

I truly got the warm-and-fuzzies from Butcher’s statement of dedication, but does the app deliver? Should you add the AgentEdge app to your smartphone’s home screen? Watch the video at the top for my unbiased review of the app.

Lee Davenport is a licensed real estate broker, trainer and coach. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google+, or visit her website. This post comes from her book, Profit with Your Personality.

