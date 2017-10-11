19 questions agents should ask brokerages when interviewing

Randy Zimnoch If you're a new agent interviewing at San Diego-based Realty National, make sure your first question isn't, "What are your splits?" That drives broker-owner Randy Zimnoch crazy. Zimnoch is an agent, developer and investor who in 2012 co-founded Realty National -- sister company to FortuneBuilders, the real estate coaching and education company that was founded by Than Merrill -- and has 50 to 60 agents. In his self-published book, "The Perfect Brokerage For You: The First Step to Your Ultimate Lifestyle as a Real Estate Agent," he provides a list of 19 questions meant to guide new agents to the right brokerage and help established agents end their pattern of brokerage hopping. When searching for a brokerage to call home, agents should be asking about the company's core values above all else. The no. 1 reason most agents fail in real estate is because of a misalignment with their brokerage, argues Zimnoch. Finding one that aligns with their lifestyle and value...