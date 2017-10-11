Doss, an artificial intelligence voice-powered real estate assistant, will become available nationwide next week on desktop and mobile. The technology delivers home searches by verbal command for real estate consumers while serving as a lead generation tool for agents. For over a year Doss has been available in select markets for beta testing, which was a learning period for the company, says founder Bobby Bryant. Founder Bobby Bryant "Some of the things I heard were that would like to see a search go beyond some of the queries," Bryant said. In other words, traditional online property searches involve users selecting checkboxes -- price, no. of beds, home type -- whereas Doss's AI model opens the query pool to requests based on regional dialect. Doss has already learned the standard queries. It's the minutiae that makes one neighborhood just slightly different from another that Bryant still plans to build out. For example, "Doss, show me Boston homes in the ball-pahk...