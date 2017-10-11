Emotions, lawyers and agent objections can make a rollercoaster out of mergers and acquisitions, but there are ways to execute a flawless transaction: Always have your company ready for sale. Identify potential risks in agents leaving. Overcome agent objections by articulating the value proposition -- tools, resources, reputation -- when they ask, "What's in it for me?" Remain transparent to avoid rumors. John Aaroe, CEO of the John Aaroe Group, and Partners Trust CEO Nick Segal -- who both merged with San Francisco-based indie giant Pacific Union -- joined Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate CEO Sherry Chris on the Inman Connect stage to elaborate on these points and more. Watch the video to hear from the pros....
How to sell or merge your real estate company
There is a right way to do it
Comments