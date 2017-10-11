real estate mergers and acquisitions

How to sell or merge your real estate company

There is a right way to do it
by
Today 3:00 P.M.

Emotions, lawyers and agent objections can make a rollercoaster out of mergers and acquisitions, but there are ways to execute a flawless transaction: Always have your company ready for sale. Identify potential risks in agents leaving. Overcome agent objections by articulating the value proposition -- tools, resources, reputation -- when they ask, "What's in it for me?" Remain transparent to avoid rumors. John Aaroe, CEO of the John Aaroe Group, and Partners Trust CEO Nick Segal -- who both merged with San Francisco-based indie giant Pacific Union -- joined Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate CEO Sherry Chris on the Inman Connect stage to elaborate on these points and more. Watch the video to hear from the pros....