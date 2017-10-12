In the spirit of innovation, Inman Connect likes to showcase the year's New Kids on the Block -- the up-and-comers, the disruptors, the fresh minds in the real estate tech space who are on the cusp of great change. Voiceter Pro, Spatial and Smart Alto are a few new companies making a name for themselves in real estate. Watch to check out the rest of this year's newbies, and let us know which of these tech goodies you're already using and which you can't wait to try....
New kids on the block pitch session: ICSF
Let us know what you think of this year's tech newbies
Comments